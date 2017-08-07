Przemysław Kozdój joins Wolf Theiss Warsaw office as head of banking and finance

Przemysław Kozdój has joined the Warsaw office of the Wolf Theiss law firm as a partner and head of the banking and finance practice group in Poland.

Przemysław Kozdój has been advising foreign and domestic banks and investors on various aspects of financial transactions and regulatory matters for almost 20 years. He has participated in numerous real estate transactions, including the financing of some of the most prestigious shopping centres, office buildings, logistics centres, and hotels in Poland and Russia.

Przemysław’s experience also includes the financial restructuring of one of the largest Polish companies, with subsidiaries in several jurisdictions, and advising on various financial aspects of significant M&A and capital market transactions.

Michał Kulig will join Wolf Theiss as a senior associate in the banking and finance practice group. Michał is a legal adviser who focuses on representing foreign and domestic banks, and investors in the financial restructuring of companies, acquisition finance, and real estate finance.