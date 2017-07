Sarah Clarke QC prosecuted this hearing against Damian Clarke, who was sentenced in June 2016 to two years’ imprisonment having pleaded guilty to nine counts of insider dealing.

In total, Damian Clarke derived a benefit of £719,658.69 from his criminal conduct which included the 9 indicted stocks and 7 further stocks. It was agreed that the value of Mr Clarke’s interest in various assets amounted to £350,000 and therefore, a confiscation order was made in that sum.