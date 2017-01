Following the completion of its BVI merger, Collas Crill has made six promotions across the firm.

Simon Heggs, Nin Ritchie and Anna Douglass have been promoted to Senior Associate in Guernsey and Alex Jeffery has been promoted to Associate in Jersey.

In the firm’s business services teams, Jessica Hobbs has been promoted to Marketing and Digital Manager and Ollie Le Prevost has been promoted to IT Support Analyst.