Promotions at Centil

After a year of expansion Centil Law Firm has made the following promotions:
- Dilshad Khabibullaev has been promoted from Senior Managing Associate to Partner. After joining Centil in 2013 as an associate, Dilshad has become in indispensable member of the firm’s Tashkent office, swiftly rising through the ranks to become a partner in 2016. His practice incorporates transactional, regulatory and litigation expertise to provide support on a wide range of transactions.
- Zhanel Shakenova, who has been with Centil since mid-2016, has been promoted from Junior Associate to Associate. Zhanel works within Centil’s Subsoil and Corporate Practices in the firm’s Almaty office.
- Assel Meiramgaliyeva has been promoted from Associate to Senior Associate. Assel has worked within Centil’s Subsoil and Corporate Practices for the past two and a half years, and specialises in corporate law, M&A, and natural resources projects.