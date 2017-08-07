Promotions for associates in Ogier’s Guernsey team

Advocates Paul Chanter and Sam Dingle in Ogier’s Guernsey team have been promoted to managing associate in the firm’s mid-year promotions.

Michelle Watson-Bunn has also been promoted to senior associate, as Ogier’s Guernsey office continues to grow and strengthen with the arrivals of partners Gavin Ferguson and Craig Cordle, the recruitment of Counsel Alex Horsbrugh-Porter in February, and eight associate hires in the past 12 months.

Paul works in the firm’s banking and finance team where he advises a wide range of financial institutions and companies on banking, derivatives, corporate, finance and restructuring transactions, predominantly of a multi-jurisdictional nature.

Sam is an experienced commercial litigator specialising in high-value trust proceedings, fund-related disputes, insolvency and regulatory matters.

Michelle has broad expertise covering corporate, regulatory and investment fund matters and has more recently played a key role in the supervision of trainee solicitors within her team.

Advocate Marcus Leese, who leads Ogier’s Guernsey office, said that the well-deserved promotions and targeted recruitment activity were part of the continued strategic growth of the team.