Primrose Solar sells remaining solar PV sites

Gowling WLG has advised Primrose Solar on the sale of its five remaining solar PV sites, with a combined capacity of 80MW, to Equitix, all of which were RO-accredited.

The five remaining solar farms were located in the Vale of Glamorgan, Dorset, Norfolk and Canworthy Solar Farm in Cornwall, which was the largest remaining site in the portfolio at 41MW. The deal brings an end to a successful year for renewable energy developer Primrose Solar, having fully-developed and sold its entire portfolio of solar farms, totalling 260MW of assets, in a year.

