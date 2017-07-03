Priming National Milk Records for growth

A multi-skilled team at international law firm Gowling WLG led by partner, Davey Brennan, has assisted National Milk Records in withdrawing from the Milk Pension Fund.

Handling such a complex transfer of funding responsibility and allocation required careful legislative and process-led steps to be taken to ensure effective withdrawal from the scheme.

Gowling WLG professionals from corporate finance (Davey Brennan, Sue Johnston and Jade Macdonald), pensions (Peter Shave and Ben Long) and tax (Tom Rank), came together to deliver and complete the transaction.