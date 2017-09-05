Preventing Facilitation of Tax Evasion â€“ The New Corporate Criminal Offence

Pinsent Masons and Niederer Kraft & Frey: Joint Breakfast Seminar to discuss the UK‘s New Corporate Criminal Tax Offence and how banks in Switzerland could be affected. Failure to prevent the facilitation of tax evasion will be a corporate criminal offence by 30 September 2017. Banks risk criminal conviction and an unlimited ne, regardless of their location, unless they can prove that reasonable preventative procedures are in place. The offence applies to both UK and non-UK tax.

Date Tuesday 19 September 2017

Time 8.00-9.30am

Venue Niederer Kraft & Frey, Bahnhofstrasse 13, CH-8001, Zurich

Please RSVP to events@nkf.swiss by 14 September 2017. For more information please contact us at events@nkf.swiss