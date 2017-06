Prager Dreifuss have appointed Jvo Grundler as of counsel. Grundler has over 25 years of experience focusing on M&A, capital markets, corporate law, energy law, inheritance planning and foundations.

He acts as legal adviser for companies in various industries.

He was admitted to the bar in 1993 and graduated from the University of Cambridge (UK) with a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in 1999.