Prager Dreifuss receives double recognition in Who’s Who Legal Switzerland 2017

In the latest issue of Who’s Who Legal Prager Dreifuss has received double recognition:

Christoph Graber draws widespread praise from peers thanks to his high profile in Swiss insurance and reinsurance law.

According to one source, “He is a mainstay in the market and one of the best lawyers you will find in Switzerland.”

Hans-Ulrich Brunner is also highlighted, and stands out for his extensive experience acting as defence counsel in liability and insurance cases.

Some 27 leading practitioners were highlighted for their work representing insurance underwriters, reinsurers, intermediaries and corporate insurers in contentious, contractual, regulatory and transactional matters.

Christoph Graber has been identified as the “most highly regarded” practitioner.