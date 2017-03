On 10 and 17 March the Republic Assembly will host the misconductions colloquium, promoted by the Criminal Forum, of which Sofia Ribeiro Branco, partner, is a member.

With the theme “Counter-orders – Reform, is it necessary?”, several jurists and lawyers from the are invited speakers in a programme that can be seen here.

Admission is free, although subject to registration at http://bit.ly/2ldUWYY

Venue: António de Almeida Santos Auditorium, Republic Assembly