Playtech hires BLP client relationship partner as new GC

Gambling and financial trading company Playtech has appointed its Berwin Leighton Paisner (BLP) client relationship partner Alex Latner as general counsel.

BLP is retaining its advisory capacity with the relationship now being handled by corporate partners Gareth Jones and Benjamin Lee.

Latner replaces had David McLeish, who joined Wiggin at the start of 2016 and was general counsel for over three years, having joined from Berwin Leighton Paisner in 2012.

In his new role, Latner will run a team of 13 lawyers and admin staff, and will report to Playtech CEO Mor Weizer.

Latner joined BLP in 1998 and qualified in 2000 in the corporate finance department. A partner since 2008, Latner has advised Playtech since 2005, commencing with its original IPO on AIM in 2006.

Latner has advised Playtech through most of its significant transactions, including the formation of William Hill Online; the acquisitions of GTS,Virtue Fusion, Geneity, Ash Gaming and PTTS; and more recently, the move into financial markets and the transition from AIM to its current Premium Listing of the Main Market and inclusion in the FTSE 250.

Latner said: “Playtech is at another significant stage of its continued growth and development, which will provide some fascinating challenges for me and my team as the Company’s strategy is implemented.