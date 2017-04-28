Planning victory over gypsy site

No5 Barristers’ Chambers planning specialist Kevin Leigh secured an important victory in the High Court for a landowner in Flintshire faced with a gypsy and travellers site being granted planning permission on land opposite his home.

The judge quashed the grant of consent on the basis that the council had completely failed to consider properly evidence concerning children at the site and the materiality of such evidence was therefore not lawfully weighed in the balance of competing interests. The council is seeking permission to appeal.