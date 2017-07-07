Philip Rule named Legal Aid Barrister of the Year

A barrister renowned for his work in public law, civil liberties and human rights has been named Legal Aid Barrister of the year. Philip Rule, of No5 Barristers’ Chambers, secured success at the recent Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year awards in London.
