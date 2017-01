Phil Bradley, Stefano Nuvoloni and Michelle Heeley are to be appointed Her Majesty’s Counsel at a ceremony to be held at The Palace of Westminster on Monday 13 February 2017.

Phil Bradley and Michelle Heeley are members of the Crime group at No5 Chambers.

Stefano Nuvoloni is a member of the Family group at No5 Chambers.

The elevation of all three takes the number of Silks practising from No5 Barristers’ Chambers to 36, an all-time high for the set.