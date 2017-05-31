Peter Bolger heads LK Shields’ IP, technology and privacy team

LK Shields has appointed highly ranked solicitor Peter Bolger as head of intellectual property, technology and privacy.

Bolger joins team members Michael Kavanagh, Ciaran Markey, Aideen Burke, Catherine Walsh and Ide O’Neill.

Bolger brings 20 years’ experience assisting national and international clients on IP and commercial transactions (domestic and cross-border), their IP strategies, data protection and privacy, technology law and prosecutions.

He also advises clients on privacy law in respect of compliance, transfers, policies and audits in Irish and International data protection matters.