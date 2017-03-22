Pension scheme completes full buy-in, two years ahead of schedule

Professional trustee company Entrust Pension Limited, part of Gateley Plc, has completed a landmark £70m buy-in with Aviva, as trustee of Federated Flexiplan No 1, an industry-wide non-associated multi-employer (NAME) scheme. The transaction will eventually secure the benefits of around 2,500 members employed by over 200 charities across the country.

The buy-in team was led by founding Entrust Director Patrick Kennedy and supported by fellow Director Suresh Bhatt, KPMG advisers Andrew Goddard and Adam Davis led on actuarial and buy-out matters respectively and Nick Johnson managing director of Aviva’s bulk purchase annuity practice led the Aviva team.