Penningtons Manches posts double-digit revenue hike in record year

Penningtons Manches has posted a 12 per cent increase in turnover and a rise in profits of almost 50 per cent for the 2016-17 financial year.
Penningtons Manches has posted a 12 per cent increase in turnover and a rise in profits of almost 50 per cent for the 2016-17 financial year.
Simply register now for free to access The Lawyer’s award-winning journalism on desktop and mobile.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com