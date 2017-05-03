Parents jailed for manslaughter by negligence

Jonas Hankin QC and Antonie Muller prosecuted the parents of 13-month-old Kian Dale for manslaughter by gross negligence. Kian drowned in a bath after being left unsupervised by parents Wayne Dale and Lisa Passey, who have been sentenced to spend four-and-a-half years and four years in jail.

During the two-week trial, the court heard how Dale and Passey left baby Kian unsupervised in a bath upstairs whilst Dale was ‘using his computer’ and ‘socialising’ and Passey was drinking coffee and smoking.

Follow the link to read BBC News’ coverage on the case: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-hereford-worcester-39697567

Jonas Hankin QC and Antonie Muller are members of the Crime Group at No5.