PA Group appoints new general counsel after Guardian exit

By

The PA Group, parent company of the Press Association, has appointed legal counsel Louise Irwin as its new general counsel and company secretary, replacing general counsel Stephen Godsell who left for The Guardian Media Group earlier this year.

 

