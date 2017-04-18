Olivier Bustin in white paper on the future of Africa

In response to questions about the African continent and investments by European companies in these countries, notably in Francophone Africa, the AfricaFrance Foundation in its “White Paper” collects recommendations from a number of personalities, mostly from the private business world.

Among the various European Law firms and the largest Parisian ones invited to participate, VdA is the only Portuguese law firm present in this edition that brings together recommendations for the 27th SUMMIT of the HEADS OF STATE AFRICA-FRANCE through Olivier Bustin, Managing International Advisor, who contributes for the drafting of the recommendations of three of the AfricaFrance Foundation working groups.