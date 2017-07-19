Ogier’s Rachael Reynolds to speak at International Women’s Insolvency & Regulatory Confederation’s global summit

Ogier partner Rachael Reynolds will join other leading practitioners working in the insolvency and restructuring professions at the International Women’s Insolvency & Regulatory Confederation’s (IWIRC) Leadership Summit this week in the Cayman Islands.

Rachael, who leads the firm’s Cayman dispute resolution team, will speak in one of two speaking slots in the three-day conference as part of a panel discussion titled Demystifying Bankruptcy and Litigation in the Cayman Islands.

IWIRC is committed to the connection, promotion and success of women in the insolvency and restructuring professions worldwide and has been connecting women worldwide for 20 years.

Through a global membership of more than 1,200 attorneys, bankers, corporate-turnaround professionals, financial advisors and other restructuring practitioners, members develop a powerful network of contacts, resources, mentors and friends.

The holding of the global summit in Cayman follows the establishment of the Islands’ own IWIRC network in 2011, which has since grown rapidly to incorporate educational and skills sessions, social and networking events and mentoring programmes for local high school students.