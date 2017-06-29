Ogier’s Guernsey team advises Disruptive Capital on launch of fund

Ogier’s Guernsey investment funds team has advised Disruptive Capital on the Guernsey aspects of the establishment and close of the Secondary Disruptive Fund (the Fund), a closed-ended registered Guernsey collective investment scheme.

The fund successfully closed at its targeted total commitments.

Disruptive Capital, founded by Mr Edmund Truell, a former chairman of the British Venture Capital Association, sources and manages opportunistic investments and combines an eclectic mix of senior industry experience with private equity pedigree.

Ogier partner Bryon Rees said: “We are pleased to continue to support Disruptive Capital, having done so for a number of years. Achieving their targeted fund size is a testament to the standing of Disruptive.”

Rees and associate Michelle Watson Bunn led the Ogier team in Guernsey, and worked with lead counsel Weil Gotshal & Manges.

Last month,Rees andWatson led the Ogier team that advised Disruptive on its acquisition of a majority stake in REG (UK) Limited, the leading online counter-party risk management platform for the general insurance market.