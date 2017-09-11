Ogier wins International Legal Team of the Year at STEP Private Client Awards

Ogier has been named International Legal Team of the Year at the prestigious STEP Private Client Awards.

The firm scooped the award in the mid-sized law firm category at an industry event at the Westminster Plaza Park Hotel in London, marking the second time that Ogier was won the award in the last three years.

Global Head of Private Client and Trusts Sally Edwards, who attended the event, said that the STEP Private Client Awards were taken particularly seriously by the industry because of the rigorous, practitioner-led judging process.

The criteria for the awards state that to be considered, a firm “must demonstrate a world-leading approach to multi-jurisdictional issues on their clients’ behalf, provide integrated advice across multiple jurisdictions and take a proactive approach to innovation and assisting the wider legal profession through ongoing publication of thought leadership”.

Sally said: “These awards are seen across the industry as a clear mark of excellence, and we are particularly pleased to have been recognised for the quality and breadth of experience of our lawyers.

“Our Private Client and Trusts team has grown significantly over the past year, with the arrival of three new partners and targeted recruitment at associate level.

“Winning this coveted award demonstrates the skill and dedication of our global team.”

The other firms nominated for the award were Anaford Attorneys-at-Law, Bedell Cristin, Harneys and Mourant Ozanne.