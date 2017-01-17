Ogier team named among top global private wealth and trust lawyers

Twelve Ogier lawyers have been recognised in the Citywealth Leaders List that marks the top advisers in the global private wealth and trust sector.

The list recognises lawyers from Ogier’s Cayman, Guernsey, Jersey and Hong Kong teams.

Global Managing Partner Edward Mackereth, named as one of the top 10 contentious trusts lawyers for the UK and Crown Dependencies, is described as having a unique ability to “provide sound practical advice that ranges from the simple, to the most complex of trust disputes”.