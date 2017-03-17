Ogier succeeds in planning appeal for Housing Trust development

A Housing Trust has won a planning appeal to give the go-ahead to the construction of 31 social housing units in Minden Place, after an independent expert recommended that the development should go ahead.

The plans by Christians Together in Jersey Housing Trust for 31 social housing flats and three retail units at 1-2 Minden Place has been backed by an independent planning inspector – it had been rejected by politicians despite the support of the planning department, the Housing Minister and the Jersey Architecture Commission.

As part of the development, the Housing Trust has agreed to provide tree planting and pavement improvements, and to contribute £18,454 as a ‘percentage for art’ donation.

Ogier’s planning and construction law specialist Claire Smith was part of the team representing the Christians Together in Jersey Housing Trust in the appeal. The Planning Applications Committee had raised concerns that the development would be made out of brick, but Waddington Architects submitted a file identifying around 50 other brick buildings in St Helier, some of which are listed by the department as a special part of the Island’s heritage.