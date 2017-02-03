Ogier still the leading sponsor of CISE listings

Ogier remains the leading sponsor of listings on the Channel Islands Securities Exchange Authority Limited (the CISE), new figures confirm.

More than a quarter of all listings on the CISE were sponsored by Ogier’s listings teams in Jersey and Guernsey – with the firm clearly leading in listings of bonds, corporate debt and Special Purpose Vehicles.

Overall figures from the CISE show an 18.7% increase in new listings and a 10% increase in the market capitalisation of listed securities over 2016, and the growth could be set to continue.

Ogier’s figures for 2016 show a 26% total market share in overall listings and leading market share in the categories of corporate debt (64%), bonds (38%) and special purpose vehicles (31%).