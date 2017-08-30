Ogier shortlisted for best thought leadership award

A publication that Ogier partners issued about the impact of the triggering of Article 50 on UK-based fund managers has been shortlisted for Best Thought Leadership Paper in Investment Week’s Fund Services Awards.

Ogier is the only offshore law firm to be shortlisted in any category.

The publication Brexit: Article 50 triggered – what next for UK-based fund managers was written by group partners Emily Haithwaite and Craig Cordle, and partners Niamh Lalor, Francois Pfister and Bryon Rees.

Published on the day Article 50 was triggered, the article advises UK-based fund managers on their options as they seek to ensure continued access to the EU market during and after the Brexit negotiations.

Group partner Emily Haithwaite says: “We’re pleased to have received this industry recognition, especially for a publication which was a product of collaboration across a number of Ogier’s jurisdictions.

“Brexit poses fundamental questions to financial service providers about operations bases and strategy, so it’s crucial that fund managers have access to clear and comprehensive information as they navigate the negotiations and beyond.”

The winners of the Fund Services Awards will be announced on Tuesday 3rd October 2017 during a ceremony at the Royal Garden Hotel in London.