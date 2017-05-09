Ogier partner to speak at Hedge Fund Emerging & Startup Manager forum

Ogier partner Simon Schilder will give a briefing on setup and regulatory compliance options for BVI funds at an industry event in London on Wednesday.

Simon – who is recognised by IFLR 1000 as a leading lawyer, and who is a former Chairman of the BVI Funds Association – is giving a presentation with BVI Finance, the industry’s promotional body.

The presentation covers the BVI regimes for professional, private, incubator and approved funds and their relative investment thresholds, conversion options and cost base management.

The event – at the Radisson Blue Portman Hotel – is expected to draw more than 300 hedge fund professionals and investors.