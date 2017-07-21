Ogier partner to speak on future of CI funds sector at Channel Islands Funds Forum

The head of Ogier’s Jersey investment funds team will speak about the challenges and opportunities facing the investment funds industry alongside regulators, industry figures from London and CI practitioners at the Channel Islands Funds Forum in September.

Partner Niamh Lalor will be speaking at the closing panel at the event, billed “A Sharper Focus”, on the issues likely to affect the future of the investment funds sector.

The panel event covers “What next for funds?” – speakers will cover the challenges and opportunities of the coming year, priorities for the Channel Islands, potential product changes and areas for innovation.

The other speakers at the closing panel include Adam Moorshead, the managing director of JTC Group in Guernsey, Jersey Finance chief operating officer Amy Bryant and Guernsey Finance chief executive Dominic Wheatley.

Other sessions at the event cover the global political landscape, the BEPS agenda, the relative positions of Jersey and Guernsey and new markets for fund managers.

So far, speakers have been confirmed from The International Stock Exchange, the Jersey Financial Services Commission, Kirkland & Ellis and PwC.