Ogier has provided Luxembourg advice to Echo Energy plc (Echo Energy) on the raising of £20m through an issue of bonds listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange Euro MTF Market.

Echo Energy plc is a London listed Latin American focused mid-cap oil and gas company pursuing a high value piped onshore gas strategy across South and Central America.

Partner Fabien Debroise led the Ogier team, assisted by associate Benjamin Devouassoux, and worked with Echo Energy’s lead counsel, Fieldfisher LLP.