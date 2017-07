Ogier has advised Emperor International Holdings Limited (Emperor) in Luxembourg on the acquisition of Soho’s Ampersand Building.

Emperor, a Hong Kong-based investment holding company, which is principally engaged in property investments, property development and self-run hotel, purchased the building for £260 million.

Partners Fabien Debroise and Bertrand Geradin led the Ogier teams in Luxembourg, working alongside Mayer Brown LLP, English and lead counsel to Emperor, on the transaction.