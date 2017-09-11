Ogier lawyers recognised in top young trust practitioners list

Chris Hards and Matthew Freegard from Ogier’s private client and trusts team have been named in the ePrivateClient Top 35 Under 35.

The pair emerged from more than 470 nominations for the final list, which recognises and promotes the rising stars in the private client professions, including lawyers, accountants and trustees.

Hards is a senior associate in Ogier’s Guernsey private client and trusts team who joined Ogier this year after previously working in another offshore firm and in the City.

Freegard is an associate in the Jersey private client and trusts team, and specialises in Jersey structures and employee incentives and pensions.

Ogier’s global head of private client and trusts, Sally Edwards, said: “As a firm that takes investing in young, talented lawyers very seriously, we are very pleased at this independent recognition for two of our rising stars.

“Chris and Matthew have made a mark through their dedicated approach to client service and through the quality of their work.

“We have recruited three partners and six lawyers at associate or counsel level to our global private client and trusts team in the last 18 months because we see this as a significant growth area, which makes it all the more pleasing to see this independent industry recognition for our colleagues.”