Ogier lawyers nominated for Future Leaders Awards

Josephine Howe and Sevyn Kalsi from Ogier’s Jersey Private Client and Trusts team have been recognised as Future Leaders in Citywealth’s forthcoming awards.

Both have already been named in Citywealth Top 100 Future Leaders List recognising the leading advisers in the private client world aged under 40.

“We are very pleased about the nominations of Josephine and Sevyn, who are key members of our team, and who are building thoroughly-deserved reputations as rising stars in the private client and trusts world,” said Ogier’s global head of private client and trusts Sally Edwards.

“We remain committed to developing talent within our teams in addition to the strategic recruitment that has seen partner hires in our private client teams in Cayman, Guernsey and Jersey over the past 12 months, and Josephine and Sevyn are fine examples of future leaders in the profession.”

Managing associate Josephine Howe, “provides excellent technical and practical advice,” say clients. “She is calm, responsive and easy to work with; Josephine is our go-to lawyer,” said one. She is nominated in the ‘Lawyer of the Year IFC – Associate’ category.

Josephine acts for a wide range of professional trustees, settlors and beneficiaries, including leading trust companies, private banks and family offices on all issues concerning trusts and foundations, as well as private wealth, probate and regulatory matters.

Sevyn, a senior associate, is nominated for ‘CSR Initiative of the Year’.

Clients say Sevyn is “an intelligent and analytical individual, who provides strong practical advice when dealing with both simple and complex matters”.

Sevyn advises corporate trustees, settlors and beneficiaries on matters relevant to Jersey trusts and foundations, as well as on complex employee reward schemes, and also acts for ultra-high net worth individuals based both in Jersey and in other jurisdictions.

The awards are partly decided by an online vote which closes on 15 October. Use this link to cast a vote in favour of Josephine and Sevyn, noting that voters cannot vote for their own firms or colleagues.

The winners of the awards will be announced on 1 November.