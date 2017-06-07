Ogier to host exhibition of Dali, Monet, Picasso works

Ogier is hosting an exclusive exhibition of original paintings including works by Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Claude Monet and other masters for clients next week – and has also arranged an opportunity for the public to view the works next Tuesday morning.
