Ogier HK advises on hedge funds utilising Cayman LLCs

Ogier has advised on an innovative and high profile Asian fund launch, one of the first hedge funds established under the new Cayman Islands Limited Liability Companies Law.

Ogier acted as Cayman Islands legal advisor to Vanhau Asset Management Limited, a Hong Kong based investment manager founded by Vishweshwar Anantharam and William Hau, on the recent launch of Vanhau Fund and Vanhau Master Fund, both being section 4(3) CIMA regulated mutual funds.

This was a one-legged master-feeder fund structure with the feeder fund and master fund entities both being Cayman Islands limited liability companies.

Nicholas Plowman (partner) led the legal team at Ogier, supported by Jonathan Morris (associate). Ogier worked with lead counsel, Jones Day.