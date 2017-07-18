Ogier Guernsey bolsters private client and trusts team with triple hire

Ogier’s Guernsey office is pleased to announce that advocate Gavin Ferguson has joined Ogier as partner and head of the leading private client and trusts team in Guernsey, with senior associates Alice Bricogne and Chris Hards also joining the team.

The trio have joined as part of a global strategic growth plan aimed at ensuring Ogier has the strongest teams across all of its offices –Ferguson is the third partner to join the Guernsey partnership in the last 18 months, following the arrivals of Martyn Baudains and Craig Cordle.

The hire of Ferguson, Bricogne and Hards to Ogier’s private client and trusts team follows the arrival of counsel Alex Horsbrugh-Porter and associate Michael Rogers in the dispute resolution team at the start of the year and also senior associate Michael Richards who recently joined the corporate and investment funds team.