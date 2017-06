Ogier has provided Guernsey and Jersey legal advice to Burford Capital Limited on the raising of £175m through an issue of bonds listed on the London Stock Exchange by Burford Capital PLC.

Partner Bryon Rees led the Ogier Guernsey team, assisted by associate Michelle Watson Bunn, and worked with lead counsel for Burford, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. Partner Raulin Amy assisted with Jersey law advice.