Ogier disputes boss to speak a Caribbean Insolvency Symposium

Ogier’s Global Head of Dispute Resolution, Rachael Reynolds, will join speakers at the upcoming American Bankruptcy Institute 2017 Caribbean Insolvency Symposium on February 9-11 which will be held in Cayman.

Partner, Rachael Reynolds will join panellists at a session called ““You Can’t Always Get What You Want…” to discuss issues that have arisen in recent Chapter 15 cases, including several of the issues presented in the Hanjin Shipping Co. case.

The panel will also address how Cayman courts approach applications for assistance by foreign representatives, as well as the factors considered by Cayman courts when Cayman liquidators request authority to seek chapter 11 or chapter 15 relief in the U.S. courts.