Ogier BVI team busy due to SPAC resurgence

Ogier’s BVI team has advised on three SPAC IPOs worth a combined $400 million since mid-May as the market for IPOs continues to improve.
Partner Michael Killourhy has acted on all three IPOs, which are:
- The $210m launch of National Energy Services Reunited Corp targeting businesses in the energy services industry, with an emphasis on oil and gas services globally.
- The $143m launch of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp, a SPAC seeking investment opportunities in the healthcare services and manufacturing industries in India.
- The $52.5m launch of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp, a SPAC targeting businesses located in Asia and North America in the healthcare, consumer services and media/entertainment industries.