Ogier has advised Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. on the BVI law aspects of its $52.5m Initial Public Offering on NASDAQ.

Partner Michael Killourhy, of Ogier’s BVI corporate team, advised on the launch.

It is expected that Bison will target businesses located in Asia and North America in the healthcare, consumer services and media/entertainment industries.

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li acted as US counsel to Bison, while New York firm Graubard Miller acted for the underwriters.