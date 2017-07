Ogier has advised on the $143,750,000 Initial Public Offering of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp (Constellation) on NASDAQ.

Partner Michael Killourhy, of Ogier’s BVI corporate team, advised on the launch..

The Constellation IPO marked the third BVI SPAC IPO closing advised on by Ogier in the past two months.

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP acted as US counsel to Constellation, while Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & From LLP acted for the underwriters.