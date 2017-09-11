Ogier appoints new senior associate

Tatiana Collins from Ogier’s investment funds and corporate team in Jersey has been promoted to senior associate.

Tatiana joined Ogier in 2014. She specialises in funds and corporate transactions, including the establishment, management, restructuring and liquidation of various types of funds and corporate structures, dealing with related tax and regulatory issues (including the AIFMD), structured acquisitions and disposals of assets across Europe and financing and refinancing arrangements.

She was admitted in the Cayman Islands in 2015 prior to joining Ogier’s investment funds and corporate team in the Cayman Islands for a year.

Tatiana’s promotion comes at a time of sustained growth for Ogier’s Cayman law offering, with a number of promotions across the firm including Piers Dryden and Joanne Huckle to partner, Ben Gillooly to counsel and Justin Savage to managing associate. James Lydeard from Ogier in Cayman’s banking and finance team and Shaun Maloney from the office’s dispute resolution team have also been promoted to senior associate.