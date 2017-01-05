Ogier advising on proposed merger for Asian Internet-of-Things company

Ogier is acting as both British Virgin Islands and Cayman counsel to Pacific Special Acquisition Corp. (Pacific) on its recently announced proposed merger with Borqs International Holding Company (Borqs) – a major player in the Internet-of-Things and smart devices sector.

Borqs, which is headquartered in Beijing, China, is a leading global provider of smart connected devices and cloud service applications for the “Internet of Things” (IoT) industry – the general term for products and services aimed at the internet working of physical devices, vehicles, buildings and other items.

Ogier partner Michael Killourhy is advising Pacific with respect to BVI matters, while the New York firm of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is acting as lead US counsel to Pacific.

The transaction also involves matters of Cayman Islands law and Ogier’s Cayman office has also been engaged to provide Pacific with advice and support in this respect. Ogier’s Cayman team is led by partner Bradley Kruger supported by managing associate Mark Santangeli.