Ogier has advised the LKK Health Products Group, a member of the Hong Kong-based Lee Kum Kee Group, on its purchase of the London skyscraper known as the “Walkie Talkie” for £1.2825bn.

The Ogier team led by European Head of Banking and Finance Katrina Edge advised the purchasers on the Jersey law aspects of the deal. Ogier worked with lead counsel Mayer Brown on the deal.

The Ogier team included managing associate Matthew Gilley and associate Jennifer Cox.