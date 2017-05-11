Ogier advises on Luxembourg cyber security fund

Ogier has acted as Luxembourg Counsel to Paladin Capital Group on the structuring and launch of Paladin’s cutting-edge fund investing in and developing global cyber security assets.

The Luxembourg-based European Cyber Fund, whose cornerstone investors include side-by-side commitments from the European Investment Fund and Luxembourg Future Fund, is managed by Paladin and invests in cyber security companies throughout Europe and worldwide.

The Ogier team was led by client partner Daniel Richards, Luxembourg practice partner Francois Pfister and Marc Lenaers, managing associate.