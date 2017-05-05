Ogier advises on insurance tech deal

Ogier’s Guernsey corporate team has advised Disruptive Capital Investments Limited (DCIL) on the Guernsey aspects of its acquisition of a majority stake in REG (UK) Limited (REG), the leading online counterparty risk management platform for the general insurance market.

DCIL’s investment will help build on REG’s strong base in the composite insurer and Lloyd’s markets and support its expansion into international insurance markets.

Ogier corporate partner Bryon Rees and associate Michelle Watson Bunn led the Ogier team in Guernsey.