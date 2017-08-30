Ogier advises Hellman & Friedman on acquisition of Allfunds Bank

Ogier Jersey has advised Hellman & Friedman and GIC on the acquisition of Allfunds Bank for approximately €1.8bn from Banco Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo, General Atlantic and Warburg Pincus.

This included a successful public offer of seven-year bonds to finance the acquisition of Allfunds Bank.

Allfunds Bank was formed in 2000 with Banco Santander as sole shareholder but in 2003, as part of Allfunds Bank’s strategy to increase its international presence, Intesa Sanpaolo acquired a stake in its share capital.

Ogier was instructed by Freshfields on corporate matters and by Ropes & Gray on the bond issue and other finance matters.

Ogier partner Raulin Amy led the Ogier team advising on all the Jersey law aspects of the transaction.

The bonds will be listed on The International Stock Exchange and Ogier Corporate Finance, Ogier’s listing agent, is facilitating the listing.

The Ogier team included managing associate Alexander Curry and associate Tiffany Ager.

Latham & Watkins advised the banks, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Banco Santander, Barclays, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, in respect of the bond issue.