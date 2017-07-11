Ogier advises on ‘ground-breaking’ MegaTrust fund launch

Ogier has advised on the launch of Hong Kong-based MegaTrust’s new fund focusing on China A-shares.

Partner Kate Hodson led the Ogier Hong Kong team advising on the Cayman law aspects of the launch of Yangtze Fund IV by MegaTrust Investments, a boutique fund manager specialising in Chinese equities.

The fund is utilising a Cayman structure to trade A-shares through China-Hong Kong Stock Connect, a cross-border access scheme that has been available since 2014 and covers roughly 1,500 A-share stocks. The fund is MegaTrust’s first China A-share equity fund for foreign investors.