Ogier advises on global real estate investment and asset management platform

Ogier is acting as legal adviser to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., (KW) a global real estate investment company, in its all-share combination transaction with Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Plc, (KWE) an LSE listed property company that invests in direct real estate and real estate loans across the UK, Ireland, Spain and Italy.

As a result of the transaction, which will create a leading global real estate investment and asset management platform, KWE will become a wholly owned subsidiary of KW.

The Ogier team, led by group partner Simon Dinning, is acting as Jersey legal adviser to KW alongside Macfarlanes and Goldman Sachs as English counsel and lead financial adviser to KW respectively.